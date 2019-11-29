Image copyright Rollitt family Image caption Chloe Rollitt was part of a team with Menna Fitzpatrick (left) and Jennifer Kehoe (right)

A girl with cerebral palsy who raised almost £13,000 by taking part in a triathlon, tripling her target, has said she was inspired to do it by a hospital's "uncomfortable" beds.

Chloe Rollitt swam 150m (490ft) as part of a team with Paralympic skiers Menna Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kehoe.

The nine-year-old had hoped to raise £4,000 for the Isle of Man's Noble's Hospital, where she had been treated.

However, she raised £12,780 in a month, which paid for 14 new beds for parents.

Image caption The money donated by Chloe Rollitt bought 14 beds for parents for the children's ward

Chloe, who also has epilepsy, was selected for the Superhero Tri, which is part of a series for people with disabilities, in August.

She said her selection inspired her to want to raise money for the hospital's children's ward, where she had previously been treated.

The money she raised was used to buy toys for children and beds for parents to stay overnight.

Returning to the ward to see the items, Chloe said she was "really proud".

"They need some beds, because the other ones are really uncomfortable," she added.

Her mother Jo said she had been "blown away" by the donations.