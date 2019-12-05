Image caption The clause will protect the identities of anyone accused of a sexual offence

A move to give anonymity to people accused of sexual offences has been approved by Manx politicians.

The House of Keys voted through a clause in the new Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Bill that will see identities protected.

An amendment that sought to have anonymity lifted once court proceedings started was defeated.

Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey said it would preserve the assumption of "innocent until proven guilty".

He added that it would protect those "who may not have done wrong from having their lives totally ruined".

Existing Manx law provides anonymity for victims and witnesses of sexual offences, but the approved change means a person accused of such crimes will only be able to be named if they are convicted or if a court rules their name can be made public.

Daphne Caine MHK, who tabled the rejected amendment, said the bill swung "too far in favour of the defendant" and may lead to a "secretive court process", adding that it could prevent "other people coming forward".

The Sexual Offences and Obscene Publication Bill 2019 is currently going through the Isle of Man's legislative process and will replace all previous sexual offences laws.

Other proposed changes, which are yet to be considered by MHKs, include automatic pardons for those convicted of crimes that are no longer illegal and making both revenge porn and upskirting offences.

Once each clause is voted upon, the bill will go through a third reading before being passed to the Legislative Council for approval.