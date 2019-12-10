Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption The morning sailing of the Ben-my-Chree and its afternoon return have been cancelled

Gale force winds have led to the cancellation of ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.

The 08:45 GMT crossing from Douglas and its 14:15 return from Heysham were scrapped as the island was hit by winds of up to 65mph (105km/h).

A number of flights to and from Ronaldsway Airport have also been also been disrupted, with delays of up to seven hours in some cases.

The Met Office said a yellow warning for wind was in place until 15:00.

The Isle of Man Steam Pack Company said the 19:45 sailing to Heysham and its overnight return were expected to depart as scheduled.