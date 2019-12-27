Isle of Man firefighters free cow stuck in trailer
- 27 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters on the Isle of Man have rescued a dairy cow that had become trapped in a trailer near Ramsey.
The incident happened at Glen Tramman just after 12:30 GMT on Christmas Eve.
A specialist animal rescue team and a rescue crew from Ramsey managed to free the unfortunate bovine, stuck in a small gap in the side of the trailer, using hydraulic cutting equipment.
The fire service said the cow was able to "walk away without injury" from its ordeal in the north of the island.