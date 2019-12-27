Image copyright IOM Fire and Rescue Image caption I can't moooove, said the cow

Firefighters on the Isle of Man have rescued a dairy cow that had become trapped in a trailer near Ramsey.

The incident happened at Glen Tramman just after 12:30 GMT on Christmas Eve.

A specialist animal rescue team and a rescue crew from Ramsey managed to free the unfortunate bovine, stuck in a small gap in the side of the trailer, using hydraulic cutting equipment.

The fire service said the cow was able to "walk away without injury" from its ordeal in the north of the island.

Image copyright IOM Fire and Rescue Image caption The cow could only wait as the crew got to work

Image copyright IOM Fire and Rescue Image caption The cow walks away after being freed by firefighters