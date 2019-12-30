Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Douglas Promenade between the Broadway and Castle Mona Avenue junctions

A woman has been mugged at knifepoint in Douglas, police said.

The attack, in which the victim was "physically uninjured" but had her purse stolen, happened on the promenade between Broadway and Castle Mona Avenue at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police described the suspect as a white man, aged from mid-teens to 30, of skinny build and under 6ft tall.

Speaking English, he wore wore a black, hooded coat, leather-style gloves and a black scarf over his mouth and nose.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and said "this type of crime is rare on the island".