Arrests for drink-driving on the Isle of Man in the Christmas period were down by more than a third on the previous year, figures have revealed.

Sixteen people were arrested between 29 November 2019 and 1 January 2020, seven fewer than during the same period 12 months earlier.

Police stopped 323 vehicles during the period, 26 fewer than in 2018.

Insp Jamie Tomlinson said it showed the message not to drink and drive was "getting through to motorists".

The fall in arrests follows a joint campaign by the police, public transport and the public health directorate to promote alternative ways of getting home during the festive period.

Insp Tomlinson said while the figures were encouraging, the ages of those arrested, which "ranged from teenagers to the elderly", showed that "people of all ages still need to be educated".

Eleven of those held have been charged, while a further two remain on bail.

The island has seen a rise in arrests in recent years, with seven made in 2016 and 14 in 2017.

Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey said police would "always prosecute drivers who are found to be over the legal limit", adding: "Drink-driving is totally unacceptable."