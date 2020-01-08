Image copyright Google Image caption Planners rejected plans to create an exit from the school on to Westbourne Drive

Proposals to create a one-way system at a secondary school to "keep students safe" from traffic have been rejected.

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) had applied to restrict vehicles to a single lane on the grounds of Ballakermeen High School and create a new exit on to Westbourne Drive in Douglas.

Planners said there was "no guarantee" the changes would improve safety.

The DOI said it would not appeal the decision.

About 80 residents objected to the plans.

Rejecting the application, planners said a lack of segregation between pedestrians and vehicles would "maintain the existing risk" and create "a false sense of safety".

The changes would also result in an increase in traffic on Westbourne Drive, increasing "the potential for accidents to occur", they said.

A DOI spokesman said a "comprehensive review of the entire area around the school will now be undertaken".