Image caption Crewmen Robin Mills, David Mills, John Murphy (top row); Andrew Mills (known as Craig), Martin Milligan, pictured with his girlfriend, Wesley Jolly, and David Lyons (bottom row) died

Seven crewmen who lost their lives when the scallop dredger Solway Harvester sank in Isle of Man waters have been remembered on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

The men, from the Isle of Whithorn area of Dumfries and Galloway, died when the vessel went down off the coast of Douglas on 11 January 2000.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the loss was "still being mourned".

Manx fishermen, the RNLI and coastguard attended the ceremony on Douglas Head.

Mr Quayle said: "As a seafaring nation, we understood the heartache of those left behind and this tragedy has led to an enduring bond between the island and the men's hometowns."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the people of the Isle of Man "share our enormous sadness on this anniversary".

"It was a devastating loss to the Isle of Whithorn, and one that continues to be felt all these years on," she added.

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The service was held on Douglas Head, where there is a memorial to those who died

Skipper Andrew Mills (known as Craig), 29, his brother Robin Mills, 33, their cousin David Mills, 17, Martin Milligan, 26, John Murphy, 22, David Lyons, 18, and Wesley Jolly, 17 died when the boat sank in heavy seas while heading for shelter in Ramsey Bay.

The bodies of all seven men were found on board the 21m (70ft) long vessel on 15 January 2000.

The Manx government funded a £1m operation to raise the vessel from the seabed in June the same year.

The scallop dredger remained in Douglas Harbour until it was eventually scrapped in 2013.