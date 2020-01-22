Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man suspicious package leads to post office evacuation

  • 22 January 2020
Postal staff outside the sorting office Image copyright Manx Radio
Image caption Staff have been evacuated from the building

The Isle of Man's post office headquarters has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

The item was found at the sorting office on the Spring Valley industrial estate shortly before 09:00 GMT.

The building will remain closed until UK specialists can "safely dispose" of it, police said.

The majority of the island's postal deliveries and collections have been cancelled as a result.

