Isle of Man suspicious package leads to post office evacuation
- 22 January 2020
The Isle of Man's post office headquarters has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.
The item was found at the sorting office on the Spring Valley industrial estate shortly before 09:00 GMT.
The building will remain closed until UK specialists can "safely dispose" of it, police said.
The majority of the island's postal deliveries and collections have been cancelled as a result.