Image copyright Google Image caption Tynwald unanimously backed the merger of the Arbory and Rushen authorities

Two local authorities in the south of the Isle of Man will merge after receiving approval from Tynwald.

Arbory and Rushen Commissioners will combine services from 1 May after the proposal was unanimously backed.

Following a consultation with residents, a plan to merge was agreed by the authorities in September 2019.

A spokesman for the two bodies welcomed the decision and said it would "lead to improved services and increased efficiency".

"While the order creates one authority the individual identities of the parishes will not be lost," he added.

The new authority will be known as Arbory and Rushen Parish District with each area being a distinct ward within the new district.

Following the local elections in April, three commissioners will be appointed from each ward.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse said the merger would "be an opportunity to benefit from economies of scale".

It is the second formal consolidation of local authorities after Maughold, Laxey and Lonan combined to create Garff Commissioners in 2016.