Image copyright Douglas Coastguard Image caption The coastguard were called to an incident at Port Jack, Onchan

A teenager had to be rescued after being found clinging to a cliff face on the Isle of Man.

Douglas Coastguard responded to reports that a youngster had got into difficulties near Port Jack in Onchan shortly after 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

A crew member abseiled down the cliff before they were both winched to safety, said a spokesman.

The teenager was shaken but did not suffer any injuries in the incident, added the coastguard.