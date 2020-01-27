Image copyright IOM Government Image caption Deep ruts were found in an area on Slieau Dhoo

"Irresponsible and illegal" motorcyclists have caused damage to "precious" peatland in the north of the Isle of Man, the government has said.

Deep ruts were found in an area of turf on Slieau Dhoo, near Kirk Michael, where off-road riding is banned.

Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said bikers had used the area "as a playground" and shown "scant regard for our environment".

PC Claire Sproule-Craine said riders should "adhere" to rules in the area.

Protecting peatland is part of the Manx government's plan to tackle climate change

The land at Slieau Dhoo is owned by the government and riding on it without permission can result in a fine up to £1,000.

In its action plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the government proposes a ban on cutting peat and has the aim of restoring more than 1,000 acres of it on the island.

Peat acts as a carbon store and damage to the land can release it back into the atmosphere.

PC Sproule-Craine said the damage was "detrimental to our environment" and it was important to "adhere to rules set in place to protect these areas".

She added that Isle of Man Police would work closely with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture to address the issue.