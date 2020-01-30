Image caption The post office headquarters was closed for a day after the package was found

A man has been arrested over the discovery of a suspicious package at the Isle of Man Post Office's headquarters.

The Douglas sorting office was evacuated after the item was found shortly before 09:00 GMT on 22 January.

Manx Police said the man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion and later bailed.

The contents of the package have not been confirmed but a police spokesman said it had not posed a risk.

The man, who was from the north of the island, was also held on suspicion of making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property and endangering public safety.

After the package was found, the headquarters were closed for a day until Ministry of Defence explosives experts arrived from the UK to securely remove it.

Most of the island's postal deliveries and collections were cancelled as a result.