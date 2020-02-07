Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out at a property on Battery Road in Peel on Wednesday

A 91-year-old woman has died following a fire at a flat, police have said.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the property on Battery Road in Peel for "several hours" on Wednesday night, Isle of Man Constabulary said.

A force spokesman said an elderly man rescued from the fire remains in a serious condition in Noble's Hospital.

He said police and the island's fire service were investigating what caused the blaze and asked people to "avoid speculation" about what happened.

He added that the force had passed on its condolences to the woman's family.