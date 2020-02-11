Tynwald to debate call for private fireworks ban

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Politicians will debate the issue at the February sitting of Tynwald

A call to ban the sale of fireworks to the general public and restrict displays in rural areas on the Isle of Man is to be debated in Tynwald.

Foxdale horse owner Judith Corrin's petition calling for a change has been backed by hundreds of signatories.

She started collecting signatures after a display left her animals "terrified".

David Cretney MLC will ask politicians to consider setting up a committee to review the current laws during the February sitting of the parliament.

Under current laws, those planning private displays must notify the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service of the location, date and time of the event, and advertise those details in a local newspaper at least ten days beforehand.

However, fireworks can be let off without notification at set periods surrounding Bonfire Night in November and New Year.

The petition calls for the law to be "revised to ban the sale of fireworks to the general public and to restrict firework displays in rural areas to silent fireworks".

ManxSPCA spokeswoman Juana Warburton said the animal charity has backed the move because tighter laws were needed to prevent the "indiscriminate setting off of fireworks", which did not allow pet owners to take "remedial action".

Mr Cretney said the current legislation was "a little bit loose" and the timescale where private displays could be held without publicly advertising them was "over the top".

He said he would be calling for a committee to review the period and how the public can be notified about private events.