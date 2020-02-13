Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Boy, 14, arrested over St Ninian's school knife find

  • 13 February 2020
St Ninian's lower school, Onchan
Image caption A knife was found at the school, police said

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after police were called to a lower school on the Isle of Man amid concerns a student was carrying a knife.

Manx police were called to St Ninian's in Onchan at 11:05 GMT on Wednesday.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and has been referred to the police early action team, a force spokesman said.

Police said on Wednesday that a knife was recovered at the scene. The boy is a student at the school.

It accommodates children aged between 11 and 14.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites