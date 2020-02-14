Image caption No pleas were entered at Douglas Courthouse

A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of having a knife on school grounds on the Isle of Man.

Manx Police were called to a school on Wednesday. A force spokesman previously said no-one was injured.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article within school grounds.

No pleas were entered at Douglas Courthouse and he was remanded to appear again on 19 February.