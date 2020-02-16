Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption Sailings between Douglas and Heysham were cancelled on Saturday

The impact of Storm Dennis has led to ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire being cancelled.

All sailings from Douglas to Heysham in Lancashire have been called off since Saturday, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) said.

Gusts of up to 60mph hit the island, also leading to disruption to flights from Ronaldsway Airport.

The cancellation of Saturday's sailings meant no newspapers were delivered to the island on Sunday.