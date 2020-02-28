Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Chris Thomas MHK said new arrangements were expected to come into force from 1 January 2021

TV licences for the over-75s on the Isle of Man will remain free this year, the policy and reform minister said.

Chris Thomas told the House of Keys the "current concession and arrangements" between the BBC and the Manx government would "remain in place" until the end of December.

The BBC said "no decisions" had been made over future arrangements, though, and a public consultation is planned.

Only people with pension credits will get free licences in the UK from June.

As the island's social security benefits system differs from the UK, discussions are ongoing over future arrangements for Manx residents.

Mr Thomas said that, in the meantime, "the current concession and arrangements between the BBC and the Isle of Man government remain in place".

"This means that over-75s on the Isle of Man will receive a further free licence that will cover the rest of this calendar year," he added.

Since April 2018 the BBC has contributed to a third of the cost of licences for over-75s, while the Isle of Man government pays the rest.

A BBC spokesman said: "The BBC Board has made a decision for the UK which covers England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"The BBC is planning to consult residents in the Isle of Man later this year.

"No decisions have been made yet and TV Licensing will contact customers in good time if any changes are planned."