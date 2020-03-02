Image caption Cruise ship passengers spent an hour picking up litter from the beach

About 140 tourists on a visiting cruise ship took time out during a short stop at the Isle of Man to clean a beach in the south of the island.

Passengers from the Fridjtof Nansen collected 280kg of litter in just an hour in Castletown and Derbyhaven.

The Beach Buddies charity supplied the visitors with equipment and sacks for Monday's clean-up.

Crew member Ton Holt said it was important to "help the places that we go" and inspire passengers to do more.

Image caption Julie Christiansen is visiting the island from Norway

The Norwegian vessel's owner Hurtigruten has previously organised similar beach cleaning excursions during visits to the Shetland and Orkney islands.

Beach Buddies have organised regular litter collections from around the island's shores since 2006.

Passenger Julie Christiansen, from Oslo, said: "We have the same problem of pollution so it's really nice to see the beach and help clean up a bit as well."

Fellow passenger Philippe Scherss, from Switzerland, said the trip was "a good thing" and it was "important to try and do something" to tackle plastic pollution.

Image caption The visitors had just one day on the Isle of Man

Image caption Not all of this rubbish has come from the beach but there was enough litter to keep everyone busy

Image caption Philippe Scherss was visiting from Switzerland

Image caption Beach buddies provided equipment for the clean-up