Cruise ship holiday makers tackle Manx beach litter
About 140 tourists on a visiting cruise ship took time out during a short stop at the Isle of Man to clean a beach in the south of the island.
Passengers from the Fridjtof Nansen collected 280kg of litter in just an hour in Castletown and Derbyhaven.
The Beach Buddies charity supplied the visitors with equipment and sacks for Monday's clean-up.
Crew member Ton Holt said it was important to "help the places that we go" and inspire passengers to do more.
The Norwegian vessel's owner Hurtigruten has previously organised similar beach cleaning excursions during visits to the Shetland and Orkney islands.
Beach Buddies have organised regular litter collections from around the island's shores since 2006.
Passenger Julie Christiansen, from Oslo, said: "We have the same problem of pollution so it's really nice to see the beach and help clean up a bit as well."
Fellow passenger Philippe Scherss, from Switzerland, said the trip was "a good thing" and it was "important to try and do something" to tackle plastic pollution.