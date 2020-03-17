Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pandemic is "the gravest threat" the island had faced in generations.

Anyone arriving in the Isle of Man who refuses to self-isolate to contain the spread of coronavirus could be prosecuted, said the government.

Emergency legal powers requiring new arrivals to quarantine themselves for 14 days regardless of symptoms come into effect at 23:59 GMT on Tuesday.

Health Minister David Ashford said the steps "will ultimately save lives".

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the pandemic was "the gravest threat" the island had faced in generations.

Although the island had previously followed advice from Public Health England over virus, the government "would now take further steps to safeguard our people", the Chief Minister told Tynwald.

'Highest priority'

"We are entering an unprecedented period in the Island's history which requires the Government to mitigate a serious threat to the health of our population.

"We cannot allow our critical health services to become overwhelmed and must have the means to prosecute those who choose to act irresponsibly.

Adding: "Protecting the vulnerable in our community is our highest priority and invoking emergency powers will enable us to do so swiftly, as well as acting as a deterrent."

Legal powers to detain and forcibly isolate people arriving at the Isle of Man were brought into force earlier this month.

Mr Ashford said: "Many [measures] may seem tough and will have an impact for many of our population, but by taking these tough decisions now we will ultimately save lives."

Of 42 tests carried out so far on the island, there have been no positive cases.

An additional £40m has also been allocated to fund the government's response to the pandemic.

All elective surgery has also been cancelled so that staff can be trained to cope with an outbreak, and isolation areas are being set up in Noble's Hospital.

And minor injuries treatment will be moved to Ramsey Cottage Hospital during its opening hours.

Other steps being taken include the cancellation of the 2020 TT races, and the postponement of a House of Keys by-election and April's local authority elections.