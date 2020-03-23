Image copyright Google Image caption Situated on the A18, Ramsey Hairpin is part of the Isle of Man TT course

A police investigation has been launched into the death of a woman whose body was found in a woodland on the Isle of Man.

The body of the 39-year-old was discovered near Ramsey Hairpin in the north of the island on Sunday morning.

The death is being treated as suspicious while "further information" is gathered, a police spokesman said.

Police described it as an "isolated incident" and said the public were not at risk.

The woman's next of kin has been informed.

Anyone who was in the area between 23:00 GMT on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday or has relevant information has been asked to contact police.