Image copyright The Rob Vine Fund Image caption Three ambulances have also been made available to the island's emergency services

A motorsport charity has made all of its medical equipment available to the Isle of Man health service to help with the impact of the coronavirus.

The gear includes patient ventilators and monitors usually used by rescue helicopters during the TT races.

The Rob Vine Fund provides the emergency lifesaving equipment used by medics covering several motorsport events on the island.

It also funds training for doctors and paramedics who volunteer during races.

The charity said its directors had "unanimously decided to make all our equipment available to support the Manx community".

The Rob Vine Fund also said it was offering the use of its three ambulances to the Manx NHS.

Trained volunteers from the Hogg Motorsport Association are also "on standby" to assist the Isle of Man Ambulance Service if needed.

A spokesman for the Rob Vine Fund said: "We remain committed to supporting the health service and the Manx community while the Covid-19 pandemic continues in any way we can."

Of 499 tests carried out so far on the island, there have now been 25 positive cases.