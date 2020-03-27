Image caption Government projects, including the Douglas Promenade refurbishment, will be stopped

All but emergency construction work on the Isle of Man has been halted because of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has said.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said that from 23:59 GMT on Thursday "any regular" projects "must stop".

Companies would be allowed to "make safe any work sites" on Friday, Mr Quayle added.

Three further people on the island have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the Isle of Man's total to 29.

Only one of the 29 have required hospital treatment.

Grants of £3,000 will be be made available to firms in the construction industry, the government said.

Projects put on hold include the £25m refurbishment of Douglas Promenade.

At the Manx government's daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Mr Quayle said: "We know that this is a significant sector in our economy but we have also been advised that this is another area of activity that can increase the risk of the virus spreading."

An emergency grant scheme to help the self-employed during the Covid-19 crisis will be extended to include those working in the building industry, Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said.

The grants were introduced as part of a £100m package of measures to support the Manx economy during the pandemic.