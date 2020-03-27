Image copyright Google Image caption The new temporary national speed limit comes into force at midnight on Friday

A temporary 40mph national speed limit will be introduced on the Isle of Man in a bid to reduce the risk of road accidents during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new restriction will come into force at midnight on Friday.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the new measure would allow the emergency services the “space” to deal with the pandemic.

Current 20mph and 30mph speed limits must still be observed, he added.

Road signs will not be amended while the temporary measure is in place.

The island currently has no national speed limit and several roads are derestricted, although some additional restrictions are put in place during the TT races.

Mr Quayle said the change would "protect the theatres and the availability at Noble's Hospital" so medical staff could "treat people who come in with coronavirus".

A total of 29 people on the island have tested positive for the virus, with two patients currently receiving hospital treatment.

An Isle of Man Constabulary spokesman said the move would help prevent “major trauma” and “ease the demand on our health service and hospitals”.

Police would “monitor driver behaviour” during the restriction, he added.