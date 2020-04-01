Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Most antenatal appointments will be in the community or on the phone

Most antenatal appointments on the Isle of Man will now be held face-to-face within in the community.

The move is designed to better protect pregnant women and their unborn babies during the coronavirus outbreak.

But ultrasound scans, some follow-up appointments and births will continue to take place at the Isle of Man's main hospital.

Only one "birthing partner" can be with the mum-to-be, though, and no other visitors will be allowed.

A process where mothers could be discharged six hours after giving birth was “currently being considered”, a hospital spokesman said.

Consultant Michele Moroney said the changes would “minimise the coronavirus exposure risk” for pregnant women.

“Our aim is to continue to deliver effective care and, at the same time, minimise direct contact,” she added.

Some 65 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 on the Isle of Man, two of whom are receiving treatment at Noble’s Hospital.

Changes have also been made to postnatal checks, with regional clinics replacing home visits to “make best use” of district nursing and midwifery teams.