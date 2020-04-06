Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The total number of confirmed cases on the Isle of Man now stands at 138

There have been 11 new cases of the coronavirus on the Isle of Man, the government has said.

The latest positive results take the total number of those confirmed as having the virus on the island to 138.

Six people are now receiving specialist treatment in Noble's Hospital, while 131 have been told to self-isolate at home.

One person on the island has died with coronavirus, the government confirmed last Wednesday.

A range of measures have been introduced to combat the spread of the virus and ease the pressure on the Manx NHS, including the closure of all but essential shops and the introduction of a temporary 40mph national speed limit.

Everyone on the island has been advised to practise social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel.