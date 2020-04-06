Image copyright DAVE KNEALE Image caption All current work permits have been extended by six months

Work permits on the Isle of Man are being relaxed during the coronavirus outbreak, the Department for Enterprise has said.

All current permits are automatically extended by six months, while workers are allowed to take up jobs in other sectors without seeking a new permit.

Spokesman Andrew Stewart said the move was designed to "remove bureaucracy from the process".

The changes apply to everyone who has a work permit valid from 28 February.

Mr Stewart said: "We know that it is a very challenging environment for both employers and employees at the moment, with some businesses closing and others having to drastically increase their workforce."

The temporary changes will "help those who have lost their job, or have been otherwise temporarily displaced, to undertake any other employment," he added.