The Isle of Man's chief minister is self-isolating after developing symptoms of coronavirus infection, the government has confirmed.

Howard Quayle's symptoms are "mild", Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford said.

The chief minister remains in "full control of the day-to-day running of the government", he added.

Mr Quayle was tested for the virus at the island's testing centre on Tuesday afternoon and is awaiting the results.

Speaking at the government's daily briefing on the pandemic, Mr Ashford said he had developed "a fever and continuous cough".

"I want to assure everyone that the chief minister's symptoms are mild.

"He has done exactly the right thing: he self-isolated immediately.

"The chief minister is working as normal, remotely from home, and continues to chair the National Strategy Group and the Council of Ministers," he added.

There have been 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island.

Six patients remain in Noble's Hospital, two of whom are being treated in intensive care. One person has died.

A total of 73 of those diagnosed with the virus are now classed as "presumed recovered" by the health department, having completed the required period of isolation.