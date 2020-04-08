Image caption Gary Roberts said most people on the island were "doing the right thing"

There has been a steep increase in the number of domestic disputes reported to police since the introduction of the Isle of Man's coronavirus lockdown.

Chief Constable Gary Roberts said there had been a 71% rise, adding that some people "were finding it difficult to be together" during the measures.

Overall crime on the Isle of Man has halved since 27 March, Mr Roberts said.

And the number of road accidents has fallen by 85% since non-essential travel was banned that day.

Mr Roberts said that while the "vast majority" of people on the island "were doing the right thing" by practising social distancing, some were flouting the emergency laws.

"Our approach to this is very, very clear: enforcement comes last," he said.

"However, the tolerance levels that the constabulary has are not boundless."

There have been 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island and seven patients are currently receiving hospital treatment for their symptoms.