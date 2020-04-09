Image copyright MNH Image caption the newspapers can be accessed via the iMuseum

Thousands of Isle of Man newspapers dating from 1792 to 1960 have been made available online for free during the coronavirus outbreak.

Manx National Heritage (MNH) has suspended its subscription charge to view the items.

The digital collection features about 450,000 pages of newsprint and can be accessed through the iMuseum.

Jude Dicken of MNH said they contained "fascinating, weird and wonderful stories".

"The island's newspapers really did report every aspect of island life, from the big to the small," she added.

All of MNH's sites, including the Manx Museum in Douglas and the House of Manannan in Peel, remain closed to the public during pandemic.

Image copyright MNH Image caption About 450,000 pages of newsprint have been made available free online