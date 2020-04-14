Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blood donation sessions are being held at Old Noble's Hospital in Douglas

Isle of Man blood donors have been told it is "vital" to attend appointments during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Blood clinics are being held at Old Noble's Hospital in Douglas, a separate facility from the island's main hospital, during April.

Health minister David Ashford said anyone attending sessions would "not be breaking any stay-at-home rules".

"Giving blood saves lives and it is vital to ensure that donations continue," he added.

Donations are needed to treat patients with a range of conditions, including those involved in accidents and women who experience complications during pregnancy.

"Enhanced hygiene protocols" have been put in place and social distancing was being adhered to at the sessions, a spokesman for the health department said.

Mr Ashford said: "We appreciate there may be some concern or reluctance during the current situation, but we can reassure people that the safety of donors and staff is always our number one priority.

"We need donors in the island who are fit and healthy to keep their appointments, keep giving blood and keep saving lives."