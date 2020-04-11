Image copyright CrowdShield.im Image caption Will Faulds wearing one of the face shields produced by the collective

Laser cutter and 3D-printer owners have pooled resources to make face shields for Manx health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowd Shield, a group of more than 20 volunteers on the Isle of Man, said it aimed to make 4,000 protective visors.

It said there was no shortage of them but it was making the equipment as a "contingency plan" should that change.

The Isle of Man government said it was ensuring the visors met "the standards set by the World Health Organisation".

The spokesman added the government had approved the design used by Crowd Shield.

The MRHA, a body that oversees medical equipment, said some may not be deemed to be medical grade equipment.

Crowd Shield estimates it can make more than 100 face shields a day and the finished products will go into the government's existing supply chain as part of a "contingency plan should the island's front-line workers need" them.

More than £7,000 has been donated in two days to finance transport costs and buy raw materials for them.

The group is led by Will Faulds and Charlotte Traynor, the owners of local a fruit drink producer, in conjunction with the Department for Enterprise.

Several local businesses have also been using resources to produce key items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, a group of engineering companies began work on making a device that allows full-face snorkelling masks to be converted for use as an emergency respirator, known as a Charlotte valve.

A local distillery turned its full production line over to making high-strength hand sanitiser for the health service.

A total of 204 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed on the Isle of Man.