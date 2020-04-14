Image copyright DOUGLAS COASTGUARD Image caption Members of Douglas Coastguard took part in the rescue effort

An 80-year-old man has died after his car plunged off a cliff and crashed onto a beach, police on the Isle of Man have said.

The motorist suffered "serious injuries" when his vehicle left the road on Marine Drive on Monday.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital after 19:00 BST but it is not clear what time the accident happened, said a force spokesman.

An investigation into what caused the crash has begun, he added.

The incident sparked a "full turn-out" of emergency services involving the coastguard, paramedics, police, fire service and the Douglas lifeboat.

The man, who was from Douglas, was taken by helicopter to Noble's Hospital, where he later died.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a blue Vauxhall Mokka car in the area of Port Soderick on Monday afternoon to contact police headquarters.

The force spokesman asked people to "avoid speculation and respect the privacy" of the man's family.