Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Four people have been jailed for breaching the island's Covid-19 emergency laws

A man who took his grandfather's dog for a walk is one of four people on the Isle of Man to be jailed for breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Liam Skillicorn, 20, pleaded guilty to leaving his home in Douglas and failing be tested after showing Covid-19 symptoms.

He was sentenced to six weeks in prison on Monday at Douglas Courthouse.

A police spokesman said officers had attended 151 Covid-19 related call-outs over the Easter weekend.

Skillicorn, who reported having symptoms of the virus, had been told to be tested on 3 April and self-isolate, police said.

When he failed to attend the island's testing centre, police officers visited his address on 11 April and found him not to be home.

They later discovered Skillicorn had gone to his grandfather's home to pick up his dog before driving to Port Grainagh beach to walk it for "two to three hours".

He was sentenced to 21 days in prison for each offence, to be served consecutively.

A 48-year-old man was also jailed on Monday for breaching the regulations by socialising on a beach, police said.

Sean Clarke from Castletown was jailed for four weeks for leaving his home on 8 April, in breach of the rules on essential travel and exercising.

Police received a report that he was "drinking alcohol and socialising" with a group of people while sitting on a wall at Castletown beach.

Police said he had previously received a warning for "not adhering to social distancing requirements".

He was also banned from buying or being sold alcohol for three months.

A police spokesman said that, although "engaging and explaining" had worked in most cases, officers "had to use enforcement" in some instances.