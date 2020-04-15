Image caption Passengers will practise social distancing while travelling on the Manannan

The process of repatriating Manx residents who were stranded abroad by the coronavirus lockdown has begun.

About 30 of the 400 people who were off-island when the borders closed will arrive back by ferry later.

But a decision to charge each person up to £1,000 to spend two weeks in quarantine in a designated hotel has been challenged in Tynwald.

Health Minister David Ashford said it was "right" that each person returning contributes to the costs.

Daphne Caine MHK has called for the government's policy on charging residents to be reviewed.

She said: "If the government is forcing them to have a two-week period in a hotel, shouldn't the government pick up the tab for that?"

The fee covers ferry travel, hotel accommodation, meals and security at the site.

The cost is capped at £1,000 and repayment plans could be arranged if needed, added Mr Ashford.

"In relation to charging of residents for quarantine, I think it is right that people contribute towards that."

During the 14 days, people will be required to follow strict self-isolation procedures but will be able to exercise under supervision. No visitors will be allowed.

One of the passengers on the first repatriation sailing will be Alan Bell, who was stranded in Goa in India when the border was closed.

He said that, while he was happy to be returning, he was "less than happy" to be prevented from spending his period of quarantine at home.

The remaining residents who have asked to return will be brought back in a "safe and managed way", said the government.

Only those showing no symptoms of Covid-19 will be allowed back on the island and temperature checks will take place at the port.