Image copyright David Kneale Image caption Several people have now been jailed for breaching the island's Covid-19 emergency laws

A man who went to party at a house in Douglas has been jailed for breaking the Isle of Man's coronavirus lockdown rules.

Treadwell Nesbitt, 37, of Sydney Street in the Manx capital, pleaded guilty to being absent from his own home.

He was sentenced on Friday at Douglas Courthouse to five weeks in prison.

Nesbitt was arrested on 16 April when police responded to reports of a party in Fairfield Terrace and found him trying to leave through the back door.

He told police he had been locked out of his own flat the night before and had decided to stay with a "friend of a friend" at the address.

He had previously been warned by police on 4 April for being away from his home without good reason.