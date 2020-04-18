Image copyright Google Image caption The Manx government has stepped in to run the Abbotswood Nursing Home

An Isle of Man care home has had its licence suspended after 37 residents tested positive for coronavirus.

One resident at Abbotswood Nursing Home died at the island's main hospital after contracting the virus.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) took over the running of the facility earlier this week.

DHSC chief executive Kathryn Magson said the reasons behind the decision were "confidential" but it was for the "safety of the residents".

An isolation area has been set up for residents with symptoms of the virus and communal activities have been halted, a DHSC spokesman said.

Six people have died on the Isle of Man due to coronavirus and there have been a total of 296 confirmed cases.

During a press briefing on Saturday, Health Minister David Ashford said two deaths had happened in nursing homes but did not confirm which of the island's facilities they had occurred.

Mr Ashford added that there were no "widespread clusters" of coronavirus in other care homes on the island.