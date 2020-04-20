Image copyright Google Image caption The government stepped in to run Abbotswood Nursing Home amid safety concerns

Three residents have died with coronavirus at an Isle of Man care home where safety concerns were raised.

Abbotswood Nursing Home had its licence suspended after 37 residents tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister David Ashford announced the deaths at the government's daily briefing earlier.

It brings the total number of people to have died on the island after suffering Covid-19 to nine, while there have been some 300 positive cases.

Another resident from the home died at Noble's Hospital earlier in April after contracting the virus.

The Department of Health and Social Care stepped in to run Abbotswood on 13 April for "confidential" reasons relating to the "safety of residents", a spokesman said.

Five people have died at care homes on the island and four in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Mr Ashford said there were no "widespread clusters" of cases in other homes.