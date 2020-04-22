Image copyright Google Image caption The government has been running the home since 13 April

Six more people have died after contracting coronavirus at a Manx care home where safety concerns were raised, the government has confirmed.

Health Minister David Ashford said all those who died were residents at Abbotswood Nursing Home in Ballasalla.

The care provider had its licence suspended on 13 April after nearly 40 residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Eleven people have now died at the home and another resident died while being treated at Noble's Hospital.

Mr Ashford said his "heart goes out to the families" of the victims.

He said some residents had been moved to the Newlands building on the Noble's Hospital site while parts of the care home were deep-cleaned, but would be "transferred back" once the work was complete.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) previously stated it stepped in to run Abbotswood for "confidential" reasons relating to the "safety of residents".

On Saturday, Mr Ashford said there were no "widespread clusters" of cases in any other homes.

Fifteen people on the island have now died after being infected with the virus.

The DHSC said of the 307 confirmed positive cases, 212 patients were "presumed recovered" after observing the required period of self-isolation.