Image caption The care provider's licence has been suspended

A 13th resident at a care home on the Isle of Man has died with coronavirus, the Manx government has confirmed.

Health Minister David Ashford said the 13 were among 47 people at Abbotswood Nursing Home in Ballasalla to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Department of Health and Social Care stepped in to run Abbotswood on 13 April amid safety concerns and the care provider's licence has been suspended.

A total of 16 people on the island have so far died with coronavirus.

Four succumbed to the disease at Noble's Hospital, while 12 have died in the community.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 307.

Of those who tested positive, 221 are now "presumed recovered" after observing the required period of self-isolation.