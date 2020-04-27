Image copyright Google Image caption Forty-seven residents at the home have tested positive for Covid-19

Two more people have died with coronavirus at a care home on the Isle of Man where serious safety concerns were raised.

Seventeen residents of Abbotswood Nursing Home have now died, including two who were receiving treatment at Noble's Hospital.

The home, which had its licence suspended, has seen 47 residents test positive for the virus,

Chief Minister Howard Quayle described the situation as "heart-breaking".

A total of 20 people have died from the virus on the island since the outbreak began.

By Monday evening the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remained at 308 for a third consecutive day.

Of those, 248 were presumed to have recovered after observing the required period of self-isolation, government has said.

Announcing the latest deaths, Health Minister David Ashford said: "Once again this dreadful virus has struck at the heart of our community.

"I offer my condolences to their family and friends."

He also confirmed two deaths announced on Friday had been Abbotswood residents.

Some residents have been temporarily moved to the Newlands unit at Noble's Hospital while the home is deep cleaned.