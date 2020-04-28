Coronavirus: Isle of Man stamps recognise key workers' response
The contribution of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic is to be recognised in a new set of Manx stamps.
The eight stamps feature words including care, compassion and community, along with the strapline "will carry us through".
The collection represents "countless acts of kindness, unity, care and positivity", an Isle of Man Post Office spokesperson said.
Maxine Cannon said the collection would "raise morale".
Part of the proceeds from the stamps' sale will be donated to the Manx Solidarity Fund.
The charity was set up to support individuals and businesses suffering financial hardship during the Covid-19 crisis.
The response of the Manx community in helping each other during the lockdown period is also depicted on the stamps.
Phrases featured on the collection are:
- love will carry us through
- faith will carry us through
- care will carry us through
- compassion will carry us through
- work will carry us through
- community will carry us through
- words will carry us through
- science will carry us through
Ms Cannon said: "We wanted to send a positive message into every home in the Isle of Man and to our friends overseas to say how much we appreciate the people who are working tirelessly for us all."
