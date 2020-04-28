Image copyright Google Image caption All but three corononavirus deaths on the Isle of Man have been residents of Abbotswood Nursing Home

Another person has died with coronavirus at an Isle of Man care home where serious safety concerns were raised.

Eighteen residents from Abbotswood Nursing Home, which has had it's licence suspended, have now died.

There have been 16 deaths at the home itself, while a further two died after being transferred to Noble's Hospital.

The total number of people on the island to have died as a result of the pandemic now stands at 21.

Of 309 people to have tested positive for the virus, 252 are "presumed recovered" after self-isolating for the required period of time.