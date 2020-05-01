Image copyright Google Image caption There have been almost 50 cases of coronavirus confirmed at Abbotswood Nursing Home

Another person has died after contracting coronavirus at an Isle of Man care home where serious safety concerns were raised.

Nineteen residents from the Abbotswood Nursing Home, where almost 50 positive cases have been confirmed, have now died due to the virus.

There have been 17 deaths at the home, which has had its licence suspended, while two died at Noble's Hospital.

Some 22 people have died on the island after contracting the virus.

Two further positive tests for coronavirus connected to Abbotswood were confirmed this week, the health minister David Ashford said during Friday's media briefing.

There have been 316 cases of the virus on the Isle of Man and 271 are now "presumed recovered" after completing the mandatory 14-day isolation period.