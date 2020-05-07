Image copyright MANXSCENES Image caption More shops in Douglas' main shopping area could reopen from 18 May

A further easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions on the Isle of Man is due to be phased in from Monday, the chief minister has said.

Garden centres will be allowed to reopen to the public from 11 May, provided social distancing measures are in place, Howard Quayle said.

That could be followed by the reopening of other retail shops on 18 May, with a final decision to be made on 14 May.

The changes were based on the latest data, Mr Quayle said.

The council of ministers had also considered "important indicators from across our social, economic and law enforcement sectors", he added.

The changes represent the second phase of a six-phase plan to ease the island out of lockdown.

The announcement comes two weeks after travel restrictions were lifted and those in the construction and horticulture sectors returned to work.

The island's border remains closed.

Under the proposed changes, workers may be also allowed to return to office-based jobs from 25 May, subject to employers proving they can work safely.

A review of whether that would be possible will be considered over the next two weeks.

Advice for those in vulnerable groups is also set to be adjusted to allow them to leave their homes to exercise for up to an hour each day, and the restarting of non-essential health services was also "being explored".

Mr Quayle said: "We need to balance the need to return to normality across health, society and the economy and have announced some changes in each of these areas today.

"These are gradual changes being made in a measured manner and we will issue further details on these aspects shortly."

All of the measures would be "subject to constant and regular review", he added.

The chief minister also confirmed that the Senior Race Day bank holiday scheduled for 12 June had been scrapped following the cancellation of this year's TT races.