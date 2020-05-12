Image caption The defendants all appeared via video link from Isle of Man Prison

A man who hosted a party during the coronavirus lockdown and had cannabis posted to the Isle of Man has been jailed.

Jamie Leneghan admitted to gathering with three others and arranging for 13g of cannabis to be mailed to him.

The 31-year-old, of Port Erin, also pleaded guilty to ecstasy and cannabis possession at Douglas Courthouse.

High Bayliff Jayne Hughes sentenced Leneghan to 16 weeks in prison for the "potent blend of offences".

The court heard police responded to reports of a party at Leneghan's home at 02:45 BST on 14 April.

Officers searched the flat after smelling cannabis and found a small amount of the drug, before discovering two bags of ecstasy powder in a washing machine.

While in custody, Leneghan was told the post office had intercepted a package of cannabis addressed to him in January and he admitted to arranging its delivery.

Two other people were also in court for breaching lockdown restrictions.

Shawn Bartlett pleaded guilty to allowing his girlfriend, who does not live with him, into his home and subsequently resisting a police officer during arrest on 3 May.

The 35-year-old, of Wesley Terrace in Douglas, was jailed for eight weeks

Nathan Orme, of Anagh Coar Road in Douglas, pleaded guilty to leaving his home after being told to self-isolate for 14 days and was fined £500.

The court was told he left his property on 7 May, following an argument with his girlfriend, and became intoxicated as he walked to his mother's home nearby.