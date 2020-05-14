Image copyright IOMPO Image caption The postcards are being sent to every household on the island

A prepaid postcard being delivered to every household on the Isle of Man will enable people to "send some words of hope" to family and friends in isolation, the chairman of Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has said.

The mailshot is designed to help people "stay connected" during the coronavirus pandemic, Julie Edge said.

They were being distributed across the island this week, she added.

The postcard can be sent to any address in the world free of charge.

It features images from a recent set of stamps celebrating the efforts of key workers and volunteers.

Mrs Edge said IOMPO had distributed the leaflets "so that people can stay connected and send some words of hope, love or thanks to friends or family who may be in isolation".

It also features information about the Manx Solidarity Fund, which was set up to support those suffering financial hardship who do not qualify for government support.

The charity's patron is the island's Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney.

He said the initiative was "another example of people in the Isle of Man from different fields coming together to help those buffeted and bruised by the coronavirus crisis".