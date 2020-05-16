Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Tipping pleaded guilty at Douglas Courthouse via video link

A man who went to the shops to buy toothpaste and cigarettes after his wife reported showing symptoms of Covid-19 has been jailed for breaking the Isle of Man's emergency laws.

Paul Tipping, of Main Road in Onchan, admitted failing to comply with a direction to self-isolate.

The 62-year-old retired teacher visited a pharmacy and supermarket on 14 May.

Magistrates at Douglas Courthouse sentenced him to four weeks in prison.

Tipping's wife had reported showing symptoms of coronavirus on 11 May but had subsequently tested negative for the virus.

The court heard he had made the shopping trip for "necessary" items because there was "no-one else" to get things for him.

He had previously received a warning for breaching the emergency laws, followed by a fixed penalty notice.

On the Isle of Man anyone living in a household where someone else has reported symptoms of the disease must self-isolate for a mandatory 14-day period and can only leave the property to exercise if they have not shown symptoms themselves.