Image caption New prisoners are now able to shower and exercise twice a week

The fact that prisoners on the Isle of Man were locked up in their cell for 24 hours a day must be "independently and fearlessly investigated", an MHK said.

Kate Costain demanded that Home Affairs Minister Graham Cregeen ensure that any allegations of failure to comply with international human rights obligations be looked into as a matter of urgency.

Lawyer Ian Kermode claimed new inmates had been denied showers and exercise.

Mr Cregeen said the "most restrictive regime" was only in place for 14 days.

He confirmed that during a period in late April, new prisoners had been permanently locked in their cells.

Miss Costain called on the minister to ensure that any alleged human rights breaches be "independently and fearlessly investigated to ensure that any non-compliance will be addressed accordingly".

Mr Cregeen said new measures at the jail had been "put in place with guidance from health care professionals as a result of a Covid-positive detainee being imprisoned".

They measures had now been relaxed, he added.

'Human rights'

No inmates had "been subject to degrading or inhumane treatment" under human rights laws "either prior or during the current emergency", Mr Cregeen continued.

Phil Matthews, of Amnesty International Isle of Man, said that while the coronavirus pandemic had created "exceptional circumstances" at the prison, the situation "must not give the green light to trample on our basic human rights and liberties".

Kathryn Clough, of the Isle of Man Law Society, said her organisation "had a productive meeting" on Friday about the situation with representatives of the Home Affairs department and prison.

The three parties had "agreed to keep the communication channels open, to ensure that any and all concerns raised can be addressed quickly and efficiently", she added.